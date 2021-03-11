Maxim Group lifts MediciNova Inc. [MNOV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MediciNova Inc. [NASDAQ: MNOV] surged by $3.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.81 during the day while it closed the day at $8.74. The company report on March 10, 2021 that MediciNova Announces Partnership with BARDA to Develop MN-166 (ibudilast) as a Medical Countermeasure Against Chlorine Gas-induced Lung Injury.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), announced it has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure (MCM) against chlorine gas-induced lung damage such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute lung injury (ALI). Under the Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures’ (DRIVe) Repurposing Drugs in Response to Chemical Threats (ReDIRECT) program, BARDA will provide funding for proof-of-concept studies of MN-166 in preclinical models of chlorine gas-induced acute lung injury. MN-166 is the first compound to receive BARDA’s development support through the DRIVe ReDIRECT program.

Kazuko Matsuda, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of MediciNova, Inc., commented, “On behalf of the entire MediciNova team, we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with BARDA in an effort to repurpose MN-166 as a rapidly administered treatment for patients exposed to chemical agents such as chlorine. MN-166 attenuated histological changes observed in an ARDS animal model, including pulmonary edema in lung tissue, and protected against pulmonary injury by reducing cellular apoptosis in lung tissue. Considering that pulmonary edema is a hallmark feature of exposure to chlorine, MN-166 has the potential to improve health outcomes and save lives. To date, more than 800 research participants have been treated with high-dose MN-166 in MediciNova’s clinical trials. MN-166 has shown a benign safety and tolerability profile.”.

MediciNova Inc. stock has also gained 56.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MNOV stock has inclined by 43.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.38% and gained 66.16% year-on date.

The market cap for MNOV stock reached $416.90 million, with 44.97 million shares outstanding and 40.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 265.48K shares, MNOV reached a trading volume of 27459571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for MediciNova Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2019, representing the official price target for MediciNova Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on MNOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediciNova Inc. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

MediciNova Inc. [MNOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.35. With this latest performance, MNOV shares gained by 29.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.85 for MediciNova Inc. [MNOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for MNOV is now -19.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MediciNova Inc. [MNOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, MNOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MediciNova Inc. [MNOV] managed to generate an average of -$1,539,322 per employee.MediciNova Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.70 and a Current Ratio set at 27.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MediciNova Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MediciNova Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $96 million, or 22.90% of MNOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNOV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,313,971, which is approximately 16.598% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,964,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.17 million in MNOV stocks shares; and ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $9.67 million in MNOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MediciNova Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in MediciNova Inc. [NASDAQ:MNOV] by around 1,548,674 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 284,485 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,155,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,988,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNOV stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 245,251 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 145,741 shares during the same period.