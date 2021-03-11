Market cap of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] reaches 20.60M – now what?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] traded at a low on 03/10/21, posting a -0.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, announced that Timber’s Chief Executive Officer John Koconis will present a corporate overview at the virtual 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held on March 9-10, 2021.

Timber’s presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning March 9, 2021 at 7:00AM EST via the virtual conference link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6947894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 22.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.03%.

The market cap for TMBR stock reached $20.60 million, with 18.89 million shares outstanding and 6.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, TMBR reached a trading volume of 6947894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.51.

How has TMBR stock performed recently?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 30.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.50, while it was recorded at 1.90 for the last single week of trading, and 1.52 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Insider trade positions for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.20% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 158,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 45.20% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 17,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $26000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly 258.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 30,195 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 26,592 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 135,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,838 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 26,592 shares during the same period.