Market cap of Talend S.A. [TLND] reaches 2.00B – now what?

Talend S.A. [NASDAQ: TLND] traded at a high on 03/10/21, posting a 27.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $65.40. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Talend Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Talend S.A. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TLND.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 in cash per ordinary share and American Depositary Share is fair to Talend shareholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8825398 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Talend S.A. stands at 6.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.89%.

The market cap for TLND stock reached $2.00 billion, with 31.88 million shares outstanding and 28.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 293.21K shares, TLND reached a trading volume of 8825398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Talend S.A. [TLND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLND shares is $63.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLND stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Talend S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $52 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Talend S.A. stock. On February 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for TLND shares from 68 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talend S.A. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 242.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33.

How has TLND stock performed recently?

Talend S.A. [TLND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.80. With this latest performance, TLND shares gained by 30.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.31 for Talend S.A. [TLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.09, while it was recorded at 53.13 for the last single week of trading, and 40.46 for the last 200 days.

Talend S.A. [TLND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talend S.A. [TLND] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.64 and a Gross Margin at +78.03. Talend S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Total Capital for TLND is now -36.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -358.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talend S.A. [TLND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,133.85. Additionally, TLND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,078.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talend S.A. [TLND] managed to generate an average of -$57,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Talend S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Talend S.A. [TLND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Talend S.A. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Talend S.A. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Talend S.A. [TLND]

There are presently around $1,891 million, or 92.60% of TLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLND stocks are: 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,600,000, which is approximately 11.828% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRAESIDIUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,066,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.16 million in TLND stocks shares; and PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $128.51 million in TLND stock with ownership of nearly -47.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talend S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Talend S.A. [NASDAQ:TLND] by around 5,855,821 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,422,926 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,628,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,907,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLND stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,024,449 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,216,500 shares during the same period.