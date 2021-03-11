Market cap of MICT Inc. [MICT] reaches 163.77M – now what?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] closed the trading session at $1.88 on 03/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.82, while the highest price level was $1.97. The company report on March 8, 2021 that MICT’s Subsidiary Micronet Receives Commercial Order for its SmartCam Connected Product.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”), announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Micronet Ltd., (“Micronet’) has received a purchase order for 2,000 units of its SmartCam connected product from a one of North America’s largest telematics service providers. The total aggregate order is worth approximately US$0.9 Million.

The SmartCam is designed for in-vehicle use, with advanced telematics capabilities and connectivity to the cellular network (4G). The SmartCam is an all-in-one video telematics device, with open and powerful android platform, ruggedized, integrated, with capabilities to support complete telematics features. Coupled with vehicle-connected interfaces, diagnostic capabilities, and two cameras, it offers video analytics and telematics services, addressing safety, vehicle health, and tracking needs of vehicle fleets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.62 percent and weekly performance of -18.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, MICT reached to a volume of 8165870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 545.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

MICT Inc. [MICT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.61. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -25.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3025, while it was recorded at 1.8340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5944 for the last 200 days.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -811.11 and a Gross Margin at -81.55. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.07.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -64.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MICT Inc. [MICT] managed to generate an average of -$95,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 9.60% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,813,887, which is approximately 4706.448% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,533,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 million in MICT stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $1.23 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 47.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 5,830,574 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 45,981 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,268,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,144,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,257,009 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 33,224 shares during the same period.