Market cap of Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS] reaches 886.65M – now what?

Jaws Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: JWS] traded at a low on 03/10/21, posting a -8.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.85. The company report on February 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of VIE, FFG, JWS, and RNET Mergers.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1701380 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jaws Acquisition Corp. stands at 11.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.52%.

The market cap for JWS stock reached $886.65 million, with 69.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, JWS reached a trading volume of 1701380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaws Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.14

How has JWS stock performed recently?

Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, JWS shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS] managed to generate an average of -$2,644 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS]

62 institutional holders increased their position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:JWS] by around 50,762,383 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 32,169,316 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 24,719,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,212,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,898,421 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 19,495,827 shares during the same period.