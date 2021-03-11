Market cap of Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 103.35M – now what?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.63%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Announces that Its Gresham Worldwide Defense Business Has Been Awarded a $3.0 Million Purchase Order From a Defense and Aerospace Customer.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its global defense business, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham Worldwide”), has received a $3.0 million purchase order from a leading defense and aerospace customer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Enertec Systems 2001, Ltd. (“Enertec”).

Over the last 12 months, DPW stock rose by 255.88%.

The market cap for the stock reached $103.35 million, with 27.75 million shares outstanding and 16.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.32M shares, DPW stock reached a trading volume of 8460009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -26.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] Insider Position Details

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 2,128,510 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 414,103 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 280,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,262,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,303 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 414,103 shares during the same period.