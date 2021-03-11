Market cap of 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] reaches 128.93M – now what?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.48%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (180 Life Sciences or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced that the Company will present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17 – 18, 2021 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

Dr. James Woody, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings and investors may request a one-on-one meeting through Maxim Group.

Over the last 12 months, ATNF stock dropped by -47.15%.

The market cap for the stock reached $128.93 million, with 5.24 million shares outstanding and 3.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ATNF stock reached a trading volume of 1563761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

ATNF Stock Performance Analysis:

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.48. With this latest performance, ATNF shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 180 Life Sciences Corp. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.51. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89.

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 6.50% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,179,639, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 321,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in ATNF stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.09 million in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly 395.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 1,537,973 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,170,353 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 760,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,948,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,353,903 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 845,100 shares during the same period.