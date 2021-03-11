Market Analysts see ConocoPhillips [COP] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] plunged by -$0.88 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $59.60 during the day while it closed the day at $57.90. The company report on February 25, 2021 that ConocoPhillips Announces Matt Fox to Retire After 35 Years with the Company.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced the retirement of Matt Fox as executive vice president and chief operating officer after a successful 35-year career with the company. The retirement is effective on May 1, 2021.

Fox began his career with Conoco as a reservoir engineer and held numerous positions of increasing responsibility until becoming a member of the executive leadership team at the time of ConocoPhillips’ spinoff of its downstream operations in 2012. Since then, he has led operations, exploration, technical functions, business development and strategic activities across the company.

ConocoPhillips stock has also gained 10.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has inclined by 30.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.46% and gained 44.79% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $74.78 billion, with 1.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.18M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 10131275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $57.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $56, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11.

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.75. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 30.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.13 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.45, while it was recorded at 56.86 for the last single week of trading, and 40.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.75 and a Gross Margin at -3.44. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.39.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of -$278,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ConocoPhillips posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 95.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -8.50%.

There are presently around $61,616 million, or 62.30% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,639,770, which is approximately -5.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,616,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.17 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.45 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 5.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 670 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 121,988,272 shares. Additionally, 759 investors decreased positions by around 114,126,984 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 828,064,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,064,179,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,166,610 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 13,642,697 shares during the same period.