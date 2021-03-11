Market Analysts see Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] closed the trading session at $32.82 on 03/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.75, while the highest price level was $34.30. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Bausch Health Publishes Pipeline Update For The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) has published a presentation that Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, March 9, 2021, at 2:25 p.m. ET.

The presentation, which provides an update on Bausch Health’s current pipeline for Salix, including an update regarding its rifaximin clinical development efforts, is available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2021. A live webcast and audio archive of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.79 percent and weekly performance of 0.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 103.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, BHC reached to a volume of 9556594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $35.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BHC shares from 64 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BHC stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.70, while it was recorded at 32.94 for the last single week of trading, and 20.46 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.37 and a Gross Margin at +51.49. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.98.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,524.11. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,514.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 97.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$25,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 7.50%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,821 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 25,839,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 17,941,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.84 million in BHC stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $539.37 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 9.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 32,597,804 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 22,465,611 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 183,222,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,285,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,908,359 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,318,401 shares during the same period.