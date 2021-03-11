Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] moved up 15.50: Why It’s Important

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] surged by $1.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.97 during the day while it closed the day at $7.90. The company report on March 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. – LIZI.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lizhi Inc. (“Lizhi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ LIZI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lizhi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Lizhi Inc. stock has also loss -8.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIZI stock has inclined by 107.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 114.67% and gained 103.61% year-on date.

The market cap for LIZI stock reached $330.85 million, with 46.11 million shares outstanding and 22.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, LIZI reached a trading volume of 4022034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIZI shares is $8.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

LIZI stock trade performance evaluation

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.25. With this latest performance, LIZI shares dropped by -38.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.01 and a Gross Margin at +22.91. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.26.

Return on Total Capital for LIZI is now -935.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -876.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -876.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] managed to generate an average of -$30,018 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 167.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.25.Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lizhi Inc. posted -0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -575.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIZI.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: Insider Ownership positions

7 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 295,642 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 704,946 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 690,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,578 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 704,326 shares during the same period.