Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] Revenue clocked in at $110.90 million, up 35.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Inari Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: NARI] jumped around 18.93 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $118.27 at the close of the session, up 19.06%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Inari Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Revenue and Business Highlights:.

Inari Medical Inc. stock is now 35.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NARI Stock saw the intraday high of $120.54 and lowest of $111.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 120.00, which means current price is +52.86% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 556.69K shares, NARI reached a trading volume of 1535341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NARI shares is $107.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NARI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Inari Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Inari Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $76, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NARI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inari Medical Inc. is set at 8.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NARI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

How has NARI stock performed recently?

Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.69. With this latest performance, NARI shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NARI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.81, while it was recorded at 99.55 for the last single week of trading.

Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.80 and a Gross Margin at +88.59. Inari Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.33.

Return on Total Capital for NARI is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.64. Additionally, NARI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] managed to generate an average of -$5,989 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Inari Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Earnings analysis for Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NARI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inari Medical Inc. go to 10.90%.

Insider trade positions for Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]

There are presently around $2,359 million, or 59.00% of NARI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NARI stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,298,217, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 1,613,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.87 million in NARI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $182.13 million in NARI stock with ownership of nearly 86.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Inari Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:NARI] by around 11,764,786 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 477,250 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,701,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,943,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NARI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,433,258 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 246,847 shares during the same period.