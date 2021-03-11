For Sea Limited [SE], Analyst sees a rise to $280. What next?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] traded at a low on 03/10/21, posting a -4.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $217.21. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Sea Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6305418 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sea Limited stands at 10.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.06%.

The market cap for SE stock reached $110.56 billion, with 494.81 million shares outstanding and 102.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 6305418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sea Limited [SE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $270.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on SE stock. On August 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SE shares from 128 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 18.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36.

How has SE stock performed recently?

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.56. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -17.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.20, while it was recorded at 222.23 for the last single week of trading, and 167.03 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.12 and a Gross Margin at +30.83. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.98.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -36.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.86. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Sea Limited [SE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Insider trade positions for Sea Limited [SE]

There are presently around $56,912 million, or 75.20% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,206,713, which is approximately 17.718% of the company’s market cap and around 2.16% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 24,018,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.22 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.29 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -4.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 36,403,944 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 26,349,489 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 199,258,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,012,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,403,190 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,313,414 shares during the same period.