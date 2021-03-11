Dawson James slashes price target on Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] – find out why.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] gained 5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.10 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Caladrius Biosciences Announces Orphan Drug Designation for CLBS12 for the Treatment of Buerger’s Disease.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted orphan drug designation to the Company’s CD34+ cell therapy product, CLBS12, for the treatment of Buerger’s disease – also known as thromboangiitis obliterans – a condition related to critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) with no approved treatments to date in the U.S.

“We are very pleased that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to CLBS12 in Buerger’s disease. Without a currently approved or effective treatment for this condition in the U.S., a significant unmet need remains for therapies that slow, stop or, ideally, reverse this debilitating disease,” stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius. “The Company’s ongoing open-label, registration-eligible study of HONEDRA® (CLBS12) as a treatment for CLI and Buerger’s Disease in Japan has shown strong results to date with approximately 60% of subjects in the completed Buerger’s Disease cohort reaching a positive ‘CLI-free’ endpoint despite the natural history of continuous disease progression leading to amputation. With this designation we can now engage FDA in discussions to define the most efficient and rapid development pathway to registration in the U.S. Achieving orphan designation for CLBS12 takes us one step closer to realizing our goal of fulfilling the unmet medical need for Buerger’s Disease patients around the world.”.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. represents 59.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $124.82 million with the latest information. CLBS stock price has been found in the range of $2.00 to $2.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, CLBS reached a trading volume of 12156911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, CLBS shares dropped by -5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CLBS is now -76.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.92. Additionally, CLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] managed to generate an average of -$339,583 per employee.Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBS.

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.20% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,045,855, which is approximately 12.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 342,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in CLBS stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.51 million in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 622,377 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 186,601 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,526,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,335,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,142 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 120,966 shares during the same period.