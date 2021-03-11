Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] fell -19.21% so far this year. What now?

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] price plunged by -9.79 percent to reach at -$3.2. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Dada Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Dada Group (NASDAQ: DADA, “Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights.

A sum of 1911739 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.16M shares. Dada Nexus Limited shares reached a high of $33.26 and dropped to a low of $29.45 until finishing in the latest session at $29.49.

The one-year DADA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.51. The average equity rating for DADA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $48.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $34 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28.50 to $36, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on DADA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

DADA Stock Performance Analysis:

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.48. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -36.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.04% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.67, while it was recorded at 31.27 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Dada Nexus Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.29 and a Gross Margin at +3.41. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] managed to generate an average of -$165,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,398 million, or 21.10% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 12,765,035, which is approximately -32.889% of the company’s market cap and around 2.79% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 8,740,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.77 million in DADA stocks shares; and ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., currently with $202.55 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly 26.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 21,468,837 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 8,064,850 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 17,868,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,401,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,892,546 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,274,572 shares during the same period.