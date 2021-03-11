Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Revenue clocked in at $8.85 billion, down -0.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.52%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Campbell Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results; Provides Fiscal 2021 Guidance.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) from Continuing Operations of $0.80 increased 43%. Adjusted EPS of $0.84 increased 17%.

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) increased 15% to $401 million. Adjusted EBIT increased 8% to $393 million.

Over the last 12 months, CPB stock dropped by -6.59%. The one-year Campbell Soup Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.91. The average equity rating for CPB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.26 billion, with 302.00 million shares outstanding and 195.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, CPB stock reached a trading volume of 6784685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $50.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $54 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPB Stock Performance Analysis:

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.09, while it was recorded at 46.89 for the last single week of trading, and 48.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Campbell Soup Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +34.27. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.81.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 14.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.54. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 202.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $40,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CPB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Campbell Soup Company posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 8.64%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,569 million, or 54.00% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,208,525, which is approximately -1.493% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,931,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $762.82 million in CPB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $722.18 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 0.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

254 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 13,296,930 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 12,973,910 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 131,812,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,082,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 965,367 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,531,480 shares during the same period.