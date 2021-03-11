Thursday, March 11, 2021
Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] moved up 4.03: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, up 4.03%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PAND, VKIN, CLGX, and VGAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Camber Energy Inc. stock is now 39.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.51 and lowest of $1.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.10, which means current price is +39.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.93M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 17344356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -23.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4120, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0381 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.00% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 364,256, which is approximately 1034.542% of the company’s market cap and around 9.98% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 241,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in CEI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.23 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 808,063 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 158,140 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 29,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 995,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,653 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 9 shares during the same period.

