Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] is 104.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [NYSE: BBW] gained 22.55% or 1.61 points to close at $8.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1667225 shares. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75063.

It opened the trading session at $8.22, the shares rose to $8.7999 and dropped to $7.6152, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBW points out that the company has recorded 182.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -766.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 488.55K shares, BBW reached to a volume of 1667225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBW shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $13.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on BBW stock. On April 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for BBW shares from 13.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for BBW stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.63. With this latest performance, BBW shares gained by 57.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.22 for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 7.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.50 and a Gross Margin at +45.32. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.08.

Return on Total Capital for BBW is now 1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.85. Additionally, BBW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] managed to generate an average of $61 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]

There are presently around $75 million, or 61.80% of BBW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBW stocks are: SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,277,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.18 million in BBW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $8.99 million in BBW stock with ownership of nearly -5.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [NYSE:BBW] by around 684,354 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 937,126 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,952,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,573,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBW stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,793 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 111,165 shares during the same period.