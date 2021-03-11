BTIG Research slashes price target on Quotient Limited [QTNT] – find out why.

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] slipped around -0.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.88 at the close of the session, down -9.35%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Credit Activity of Renters Much Stronger than Macroeconomic Indicators Would Suggest.

New TransUnion Rental Housing Financial Impact Study shows positive signs for rental markets.

Quotient Limited stock is now -25.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QTNT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.36 and lowest of $3.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.38, which means current price is +2.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, QTNT reached a trading volume of 2090777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quotient Limited [QTNT]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $25 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2015, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock. On February 04, 2015, analysts increased their price target for QTNT shares from 17 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

How has QTNT stock performed recently?

Quotient Limited [QTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.97. With this latest performance, QTNT shares dropped by -25.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.73 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Limited [QTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -253.22 and a Gross Margin at +45.49. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -314.71.

Return on Total Capital for QTNT is now -49.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.77. Additionally, QTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Limited [QTNT] managed to generate an average of -$245,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Quotient Limited [QTNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quotient Limited posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTNT.

Insider trade positions for Quotient Limited [QTNT]

There are presently around $354 million, or 92.20% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,200,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, holding 9,251,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.9 million in QTNT stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL LLP, currently with $35.9 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly 21.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 18,826,422 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,595,121 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 64,803,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,225,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,828,527 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,057,317 shares during the same period.