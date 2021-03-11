Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [BMTC] Is Currently 14.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [NASDAQ: BMTC] traded at a high on 03/10/21, posting a 14.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.55. The company report on March 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Merger.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (“Bryn Mawr”) (NASDAQ GS: BMTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bryn Mawr’s agreement to be acquired by WSFS Financial Corporation (“WSFS”) (NASDAQ GS: WSFS). Under the terms of the agreement, Bryn Mawr’s shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bryn-mawr-bank-corporation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1107569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation stands at 4.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for BMTC stock reached $943.81 million, with 19.96 million shares outstanding and 19.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 90.42K shares, BMTC reached a trading volume of 1107569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [BMTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMTC shares is $37.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Hovde Group kept a Market Perform rating on BMTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMTC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42.

How has BMTC stock performed recently?

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [BMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.41. With this latest performance, BMTC shares gained by 40.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.68 for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [BMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.05, while it was recorded at 43.37 for the last single week of trading, and 29.63 for the last 200 days.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [BMTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [BMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.05.

Return on Total Capital for BMTC is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [BMTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.84. Additionally, BMTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.43.

Earnings analysis for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [BMTC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -207.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [BMTC]

There are presently around $751 million, or 78.40% of BMTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMTC stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 1,735,194, which is approximately -0.066% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,582,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.84 million in BMTC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $52.06 million in BMTC stock with ownership of nearly -0.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation [NASDAQ:BMTC] by around 849,985 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,017,589 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 13,606,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,474,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMTC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 400,221 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 406,638 shares during the same period.