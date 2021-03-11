Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] Stock trading around $1.27 per share: What’s Next?

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] closed the trading session at $1.27 on 03/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.18, while the highest price level was $1.29. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Borr Drilling Limited – Q4 2020 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited’s fourth quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) on February 26, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.98 percent and weekly performance of 11.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, BORR reached to a volume of 6497434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10.

BORR stock trade performance evaluation

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.40. With this latest performance, BORR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0635, while it was recorded at 1.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9122 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.24 and a Gross Margin at -26.28. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.25.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.99. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Borr Drilling Limited posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BORR.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 44.69% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 8,400,147, which is approximately -26.08% of the company’s market cap and around 13.98% of the total institutional ownership; LODBROK CAPITAL LLP, holding 3,582,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 million in BORR stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $2.95 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly -0.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 5,934,129 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 10,133,115 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,511,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,579,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,350,283 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,311,489 shares during the same period.