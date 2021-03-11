B. Riley FBR lifts Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [AMEX: GSV] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.63 during the day while it closed the day at $0.62. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Gold Standard Ventures Engages Cutfield Freeman & Co. as Construction Capital Financial Advisory Firm.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Cutfield Freeman & Co. (“Cutfield Freeman”) to provide independent advice on all aspects of mining finance related to Gold Standard’s South Railroad Project in the Carlin Trend of Nevada.

Jason Attew, President and CEO stated, “As we move forward to completing the South Railroad Project’s Feasibility Study, we are very pleased to have engaged a global mining advisory firm like Cutfield Freeman as our financial advisor. This will allow the Company to assess all avenues of construction funding upon our receipt of final permits. Cutfield Freeman has a proven track record in financing alternatives for mine construction which we believe will assist us in our objectives to finance South Railroad at a competitive cost of capital.”.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock has also loss -3.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSV stock has declined by -12.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.60% and lost -14.34% year-on date.

The market cap for GSV stock reached $221.64 million, with 357.48 million shares outstanding and 240.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.20M shares, GSV reached a trading volume of 10497481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Standard Ventures Corp is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99.

GSV stock trade performance evaluation

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, GSV shares dropped by -13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7020, while it was recorded at 0.5868 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7569 for the last 200 days.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GSV is now -4.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, GSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] managed to generate an average of -$571,709 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gold Standard Ventures Corp posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Standard Ventures Corp go to 5.00%.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45 million, or 39.41% of GSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,273,800, which is approximately -1.005% of the company’s market cap and around 8.17% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 17,946,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.13 million in GSV stocks shares; and SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, currently with $10.66 million in GSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp [AMEX:GSV] by around 3,444,665 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 988,496 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 68,331,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,764,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,287 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 199,737 shares during the same period.