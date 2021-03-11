AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] Stock trading around $15.28 per share: What’s Next?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 89.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 83.43%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer.

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq:AVEO) announced the appointment of Mike Ferraresso to chief commercial officer. Mr. Ferraresso will be responsible for managing AVEO’s commercial strategy and operations, including the commercialization of FOTIVDA® (tivozanib). FOTIVDA is AVEO’s differentiated oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies.

“Directly on the heels of FOTIVDA’s approval, it is a pleasure to announce Mike’s appointment to chief commercial officer,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “Mike’s hard work and dedication has played a crucial role in preparing for our evolution to a commercial organization. I look forward to working with Mike in his new role as we continue to execute on our mission of improving the lives of patients with cancer.”.

Over the last 12 months, AVEO stock rose by 295.85%. The one-year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -27.33. The average equity rating for AVEO stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $438.54 million, with 25.81 million shares outstanding and 24.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 417.73K shares, AVEO stock reached a trading volume of 41495706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVEO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AVEO stock. On February 04, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AVEO shares from 5 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

AVEO Stock Performance Analysis:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.43. With this latest performance, AVEO shares gained by 59.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 295.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.53 for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.30. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.60.

Return on Total Capital for AVEO is now -3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 195.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.20. Additionally, AVEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] managed to generate an average of $494,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

AVEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVEO.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $160 million, or 36.60% of AVEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVEO stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,952,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,568,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.96 million in AVEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.13 million in AVEO stock with ownership of nearly 14.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO] by around 2,079,600 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,327,293 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,072,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,479,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVEO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,494 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,842 shares during the same period.