Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $19

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: AVDL] price surged by 14.71 percent to reach at $1.18. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Avadel Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

New Drug Application (NDA) for once-nightly FT218 to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy accepted for filing by the FDA; assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of October 15, 2021.

Completed key appointments for Commercial, Clinical and Medical Affairs functions to lead launch planning and readiness to capitalize on significant market opportunity.

A sum of 1163447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 584.80K shares. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares reached a high of $9.29 and dropped to a low of $8.2572 until finishing in the latest session at $9.20.

Guru’s Opinion on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AVDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06.

AVDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.02. With this latest performance, AVDL shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.98 for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.42 and a Gross Margin at +78.15. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.11.

Return on Total Capital for AVDL is now -15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.15. Additionally, AVDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] managed to generate an average of -$664,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

AVDL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc go to 15.00%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $322 million, or 57.10% of AVDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVDL stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,387,513, which is approximately 0.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,365,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.16 million in AVDL stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $32.44 million in AVDL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:AVDL] by around 6,888,143 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,396,516 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 24,696,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,981,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVDL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,065,770 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,109,346 shares during the same period.