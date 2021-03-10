Wall Street Analyst Initiated Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE: CIG] closed the trading session at $1.99 on 03/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.95, while the highest price level was $2.04. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais – ADR – Level II to Host Earnings Call.

Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais – ADR – Level II (NYSE:CIG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71692.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.56 percent and weekly performance of -3.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, CIG reached to a volume of 12905400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.67.

CIG stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, CIG shares dropped by -24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.14 for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5342, while it was recorded at 2.0440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2364 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.61 and a Gross Margin at +22.25. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.43.

Return on Total Capital for CIG is now 13.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.82. Additionally, CIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] managed to generate an average of $518,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais go to 0.00%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $337 million, or 22.90% of CIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 102,957,529, which is approximately 68.365% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, holding 11,403,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.69 million in CIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.28 million in CIG stock with ownership of nearly -10.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE:CIG] by around 69,400,874 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,954,968 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 93,938,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,294,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,964,372 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,008,057 shares during the same period.