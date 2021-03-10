UBS slashes price target on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] – find out why.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] gained 22.06% or 8.4 points to close at $46.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3731580 shares. The company report on March 8, 2021 that JinkoSolar Laboratory Obtained Satisfactory Results in the National Assessment of PV Modules Testing Accuracy.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that JinkoSolar’s R&D Center module laboratory obtained satisfactory results in the latest national assessment of PV Modules Testing Accuracy. Organized by the National Institute of Metrology, China (“NIM”) and China Building Material Test & Certification Group (“CTC”) – results of the “Monofacial/ Bifacial PV Module’s Electrical Parameter Testing Capability Verification” were recently announced.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Located in Shangrao, Jiangxi Province and Haining, Zhejiang Province, JinkoSolar’s R&D Center module laboratory participated in all test categories and reported that test results reached industry-leading requirements for performance testing. All the proficiency tests obtained “satisfactory” final results, and JinkoSolar was awarded the “Qualified Laboratory Certificate” and “Proficiency Test Results Satisfaction Certificate” issued by the organizers, the National Institute of Metrology, China and China Building Material Test & Certification Group. Since its establishment in 2012, JinkoSolar’s R&D testing center has continuously improved the level of laboratory measurements, and has successively obtained quality certificates from CNAS, TÜV Rheinland Witness Laboratory, UL Witness Laboratory, TÜV North Germany CB Laboratory, Tianxiang Satellite Laboratory, Dekra Witness Laboratory, CGC Laboratory and other qualifications. In the future, the Company will continue to strengthen technical exchanges with authoritative institutions such as NIM and CTC, to jointly promote the high-quality development of the PV industry.

It opened the trading session at $40.65, the shares rose to $47.34 and dropped to $40.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JKS points out that the company has recorded 131.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -307.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, JKS reached to a volume of 3731580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKS shares is $49.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 5.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.47.

Trading performance analysis for JKS stock

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.93. With this latest performance, JKS shares dropped by -26.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.96, while it was recorded at 42.78 for the last single week of trading, and 43.40 for the last 200 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.04 and a Gross Margin at +18.26. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for JKS is now 6.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.09. Additionally, JKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] managed to generate an average of $8,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. go to 23.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]

There are presently around $886 million, or 59.30% of JKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKS stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,696,375, which is approximately 24.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,205,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.0 million in JKS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $52.3 million in JKS stock with ownership of nearly 156.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:JKS] by around 8,711,047 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 11,455,602 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,093,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,260,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,768,337 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 857,572 shares during the same period.