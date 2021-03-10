Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Revenue clocked in at $4.35 billion, up 31.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.98%. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 22, 2021 Eastern Time.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music”, “TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, March 22, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Tencent Music’s management will hold a conference call on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

Over the last 12 months, TME stock rose by 109.78%. The one-year Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.25. The average equity rating for TME stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.07 billion, with 1.66 billion shares outstanding and 605.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.85M shares, TME stock reached a trading volume of 17477709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $23.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $20 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $21, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

TME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.50, while it was recorded at 26.52 for the last single week of trading, and 17.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tencent Music Entertainment Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.45 and a Gross Margin at +33.24. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.66.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 9.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] managed to generate an average of $159,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

TME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 2.34%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,344 million, or 88.00% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 53,218,044, which is approximately 290.018% of the company’s market cap and around 9.67% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 48,112,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in TME stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.08 billion in TME stock with ownership of nearly -1.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 139,806,631 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 47,097,735 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 379,621,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,525,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,070,890 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 14,731,473 shares during the same period.