Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] is 4.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] loss -5.69% or -6.87 points to close at $113.93 with a heavy trading volume of 17173459 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that TSMC Recognized with 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award.

Recognized for leadership in 7nm semiconductor foundry technology, enabling customers’ innovations in widespread applications.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) announced that the Company has been honored with the 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for its leadership in 7-nanometer (7nm) semiconductor foundry technology, which has enabled customers’ innovations in widespread applications.

It opened the trading session at $120.54, the shares rose to $121.00 and dropped to $113.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSM points out that the company has recorded 40.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -166.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.98M shares, TSM reached to a volume of 17173459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $136.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 262.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for TSM stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.77. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.50, while it was recorded at 119.84 for the last single week of trading, and 90.23 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.27 and a Gross Margin at +51.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.67.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 28.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.67. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 24.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

Positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 663 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 81,061,331 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 71,739,836 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 806,507,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 959,308,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,632,582 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,005,982 shares during the same period.