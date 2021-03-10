SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] moved down -5.61: Why It’s Important

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] loss -5.61% on the last trading session, reaching $49.27 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2021 that All SeaWorld Parks Now Open and Operating with Enhanced Safety Measures for the 2021 Season.

SeaWorld Parks are offering an expanded lineup of one-of-a-kind experiences, get your tickets and passes now!.

SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego are welcoming guests back with extended operating schedules, exciting experiences, open air events, inspiring animal presentations and exhibits, thrilling attractions, and fan-favorite events that have made SeaWorld a leading destination for friends and families from coast to coast. Come and experience each of our parks’ magnificent animal interactions, presentations and exhibits while soaring to new heights on state-of-the-art roller coasters and ride attractions.* Guests can explore each of our SeaWorld parks 100 plus acres of outdoor grounds with enhanced health and safety measures in place. As part of those measures, reservations are required to manage capacity, so guests are encouraged to purchase their date-specific tickets in advance of their visit to secure admission.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. represents 78.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.71 billion with the latest information. SEAS stock price has been found in the range of $49.21 to $52.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, SEAS reached a trading volume of 1363725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAS shares is $48.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $29 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $30, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SEAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, SEAS shares gained by 43.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.91 for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.51, while it was recorded at 49.17 for the last single week of trading, and 24.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.79. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.33.

Return on Total Capital for SEAS is now -11.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -594.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.83. Additionally, SEAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] managed to generate an average of -$135,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. go to 31.46%.

The top three institutional holders of SEAS stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 27,205,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 7,781,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.19 million in SEAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $240.36 million in SEAS stock with ownership of nearly 1.758% of the company’s market capitalization.