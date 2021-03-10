Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Revenue clocked in at $638.10 million, up 77.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Oil States International Inc. [NYSE: OIS] slipped around -0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.90 at the close of the session, down -5.62%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Oil States Announces Executive Officer Departure.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) announced that Chris Cragg, Executive Vice President, Operations will depart the Company effective March 1, 2021 to pursue other opportunities. The Company has no plans to replace Mr. Cragg. Rather, Cindy Taylor, President and CEO of the Company will assume his duties.

Mrs. Taylor stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and executive management, we would like to thank Chris for his service and contributions to the Company over the past twenty years and wish him well in his future endeavors. Chris was part of the leadership team that helped with the Company’s initial public offering in 2001 and has been integral to the growth and success of Oil States over the years.”.

Oil States International Inc. stock is now 77.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OIS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.49 and lowest of $8.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.49, which means current price is +78.36% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, OIS reached a trading volume of 1078254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIS shares is $7.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Oil States International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Oil States International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oil States International Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for OIS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.94. With this latest performance, OIS shares gained by 41.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.42 for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 8.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oil States International Inc. [OIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.81 and a Gross Margin at -3.49. Oil States International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.41.

Return on Total Capital for OIS is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.08. Additionally, OIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] managed to generate an average of -$200,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Oil States International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oil States International Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oil States International Inc. go to -6.99%.

Insider trade positions for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]

There are presently around $471 million, or 83.20% of OIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,146,566, which is approximately 5.499% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,303,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.44 million in OIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.36 million in OIS stock with ownership of nearly -27.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oil States International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Oil States International Inc. [NYSE:OIS] by around 7,220,769 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 7,018,313 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 35,662,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,901,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 535,923 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,643,229 shares during the same period.