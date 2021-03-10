Market cap of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] reaches 123.37M – now what?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] traded at a high on 03/09/21, posting a 21.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.15. The company report on March 8, 2021 that ZK International Wins a Three Year Procurement Bid to Upgrade the Municipal Water Infrastructure with Fuzhou Water Supply Group.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems, announced that the Company has been chosen as a key supplier for Fuzhou municipal water supply infrastructure upgrade program and entered into a three-year Strategic Procurement Agreement with Fuzhou Water Supply Group Co., Ltd. (“Fuzhou Water Group”).

Fuzhou is the capital of Fujian province. As one of the largest cities in Fujian province, China, it has a total estimated population of 7,740,000 as of 31 December 2018. In 2015, Fuzhou was ranked as the 10th fastest growing metropolitan area in the world by Brookings Institution. In 2018, the municipal government issued a regulation to immediately begin upgrading the existing water supply infrastructure that serves approximately 310,000 households, increasing the use of stainless steel piping and decreasing the use of plastic and galvanized piping in the water supply infrastructure, due to the potential contamination plastic and galvanized piping material may cause to the water. To conform to the new regulation, Fuzhou Water Group organized a tender where leading stainless steel pipe manufacturers in China were invited to bid for the next year’s stainless steel pipe procurement program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1187830 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at 21.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.85%.

The market cap for ZKIN stock reached $123.37 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 11.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, ZKIN reached a trading volume of 1187830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has ZKIN stock performed recently?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 474.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 543.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.54. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.95.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.41. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] managed to generate an average of -$2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.80% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 413,071, which is approximately 1.899% of the company’s market cap and around 62.04% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 48,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.24 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 254.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 106,613 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 36,521 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 400,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,440 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,521 shares during the same period.