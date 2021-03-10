Market cap of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 108.48M – now what?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] loss -5.65% or -0.14 points to close at $2.34 with a heavy trading volume of 2919079 shares. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Meten EdtechX Reports a 591% Increase in Gross Billing of its Junior ELT Business in February 2021.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, reported that the Company recorded a 591% increase in gross billing of its Junior ELT business in February compared to the same period last year. The Company also registered a single-day sales record on February 27, 2021. These numbers confirm that the Company’s rapid growth trajectory seems to be back to pre-pandemic growth.

The Company believes its Junior ELT business will become a strong driver of the Company’s future growth. The Company is actively expanding its Junior ELT business within the scope of its current network and has received positive feedback from the market. In 2021, taking advantage of its existing Junior ELT business network, the Company expects to launch customized courses for students aged between 3 and 6 in cities including Hefei, Anhui Province.

It opened the trading session at $2.49, the shares rose to $2.49 and dropped to $2.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for METX points out that the company has recorded -65.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, METX reached to a volume of 2919079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for METX stock

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.00% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 520,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 70.56% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in METX stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $0.29 million in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 1,044,340 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,755 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 317,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,366,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 769,891 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,677 shares during the same period.