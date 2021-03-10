Market cap of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] reaches 340.83M – now what?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] traded at a high on 03/09/21, posting a 27.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.26. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Raises $35.9 Million From Sales of Marketable Securities Holdings and an At-the-Market Equity Offering.

Improved Cash Position Expected to Fund Operations for More Than Two Years.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, reported that it raised $11 million in new capital from sales of its holdings of marketable securities, including shares of OncoCyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX) and Hadasit Bio-Holdings (TASE: HDST), as well as $25 million in gross proceeds from its at-the-market (“ATM”) offering. Lineage expects its approximately $57 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 5, 2021 to fund operations well into 2023, by which time the Company expects to have achieved value-creating clinical and product development milestones. Lineage’s strengthened balance sheet also provides it with strategic flexibility in its ongoing partnership discussions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2704678 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stands at 18.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.45%.

The market cap for LCTX stock reached $340.83 million, with 149.97 million shares outstanding and 142.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, LCTX reached a trading volume of 2704678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 126.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, LCTX shares dropped by -11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.40 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2423.07 and a Gross Margin at -130.85. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -792.22.

Return on Total Capital for LCTX is now -33.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.58. Additionally, LCTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] managed to generate an average of -$212,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCTX.

Insider trade positions for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

There are presently around $97 million, or 36.80% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,005,379, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,207,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.99 million in LCTX stocks shares; and DEFENDER CAPITAL, LLC., currently with $8.38 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly -6.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 3,214,568 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,739,750 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 50,100,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,055,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 535,066 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 759,648 shares during the same period.