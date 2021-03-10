Market cap of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] reaches 46.75M – now what?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYTH] jumped around 1.82 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.72 at the close of the session, up 23.04%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European Medicines Agency on the Agreement of a Paediatric Investigation Plan for Trappsol® Cyclo™.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease, announced a positive opinion has been adopted from the Paediatric Committee (PDCO) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on its agreement with the proposed Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for Trappsol® Cyclo™, a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, used intravenously (IV), currently in development for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC1).

As part of the regulatory process for the registration of new medicines in Europe, pharmaceutical companies are required to provide a PIP outlining their strategy for investigation of the new medicinal product in the paediatric population. The PIP opinion from PDCO has endorsed the clinical program to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Trappsol® Cyclo™ in patients from 3 years to less than 18 years of age with NPC Type C1 as well as the inclusion of a single-arm sub-study with patients from birth to less than 3 years of age with NPC Type C1 to evaluate safety and obtain descriptive data on global severity and improvement in response to Trappsol® Cyclo™. This adoption of the PIP paves the way for the potential submission of a MAA in Europe for Trappsol® Cyclo™ in the treatment of NPC1 following the completion of the pivotal Phase 3 study which is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, CYTH reached a trading volume of 1747259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.75.

How has CYTH stock performed recently?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.13. With this latest performance, CYTH shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -749.06 and a Gross Margin at -97.34. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -747.87.

Return on Total Capital for CYTH is now -714.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -719.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -731.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.61. Additionally, CYTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] managed to generate an average of -$941,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.00% of CYTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTH stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 350,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in CYTH stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.7 million in CYTH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYTH] by around 593,357 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 300 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 593,357 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 300 shares during the same period.