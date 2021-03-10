Market cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 238.77M – now what?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] price surged by 7.87 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Feature Product Candidates Including Stem-Cell Therapy for COVID-19-Related Acute Respiratory Conditions at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10.

Corporate updates to include a pipeline review of Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap and NoveCite’s i-MSC Therapy.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, to be held virtually on March 9-10, 2021. Myron Holubiak, Chief Executive Officer of Citius, will present an overview and provide an update on the Company’s products under development, including its lead product candidate Mino-Lok, currently in Phase 3 trials.

A sum of 10845050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.43M shares. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.96 and dropped to a low of $1.83 until finishing in the latest session at $1.92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 47.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4345, while it was recorded at 1.8360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1564 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.00% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 755,119, which is approximately 31.798% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 169,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in CTXR stocks shares; and ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.32 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 864,769 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 101,943 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,010,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,977,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,481 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 101,943 shares during the same period.