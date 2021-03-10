Market cap of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] reaches 6.28B – now what?

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] loss -5.42% or -3.69 points to close at $64.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1316573 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Cimarex Announces Megan Hays as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced that Megan Hays will join Cimarex as Vice President of Investor Relations. Megan joins Cimarex from Concho Resources Inc., where she most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Affairs. She has 15 years of experience in strategic communications, sustainability, corporate development and capital markets within the energy industry. Megan will report to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Burford.

Mr. Burford, said, “We are excited to have Megan join our team. She is an accomplished leader with a strong network of relationships across the financial community. Megan’s experience in the industry – from strategy to sustainability – will make her a great addition to our company.”.

It opened the trading session at $67.22, the shares rose to $67.80 and dropped to $64.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XEC points out that the company has recorded 139.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -430.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, XEC reached to a volume of 1316573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEC shares is $62.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cimarex Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $48, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on XEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimarex Energy Co. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for XEC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for XEC stock

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, XEC shares gained by 34.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 327.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.20, while it was recorded at 65.10 for the last single week of trading, and 33.92 for the last 200 days.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Cimarex Energy Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.23.

Return on Total Capital for XEC is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.84. Additionally, XEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] managed to generate an average of -$2,633,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Cimarex Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cimarex Energy Co. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimarex Energy Co. go to 68.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

There are presently around $6,439 million, or 99.00% of XEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,867,586, which is approximately -2.684% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,672,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.95 million in XEC stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $367.15 million in XEC stock with ownership of nearly 508.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cimarex Energy Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC] by around 16,646,227 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 15,386,945 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 62,469,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,502,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,259 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,367,337 shares during the same period.