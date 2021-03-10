Market cap of Cactus Inc. [WHD] reaches 2.31B – now what?

Cactus Inc. [NYSE: WHD] slipped around -6.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $32.48 at the close of the session, down -16.03%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Cactus Prices Public Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“common stock”) by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) for total gross proceeds of $173.3 million. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering is expected to close on March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cactus will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock in the Offering.

Cactus Inc. stock is now 24.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WHD Stock saw the intraday high of $35.93 and lowest of $31.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.07, which means current price is +30.02% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 339.38K shares, WHD reached a trading volume of 1461432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cactus Inc. [WHD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHD shares is $32.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cactus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cactus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on WHD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cactus Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

How has WHD stock performed recently?

Cactus Inc. [WHD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, WHD shares gained by 11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Cactus Inc. [WHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.52, while it was recorded at 35.22 for the last single week of trading, and 23.66 for the last 200 days.

Cactus Inc. [WHD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cactus Inc. [WHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.63 and a Gross Margin at +31.77. Cactus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.88.

Return on Total Capital for WHD is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cactus Inc. [WHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.97. Additionally, WHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cactus Inc. [WHD] managed to generate an average of $52,191 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Cactus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings analysis for Cactus Inc. [WHD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cactus Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cactus Inc. go to 36.84%.

Insider trade positions for Cactus Inc. [WHD]

There are presently around $1,553 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,311,670, which is approximately 12.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,419,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.56 million in WHD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $122.1 million in WHD stock with ownership of nearly 11.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cactus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Cactus Inc. [NYSE:WHD] by around 6,073,987 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 5,307,433 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 36,442,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,824,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,628,540 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,446,026 shares during the same period.