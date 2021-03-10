Market Analysts see United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] jumped around 3.54 points on Monday, while shares priced at $54.06 at the close of the session, up 7.01%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that From Airline to Landline: United Offers Seamless Travel from Denver International Airport to Breckenridge and Fort Collins.

New luxury bus collaboration allows customers to fly into DEN, have their bags and ski equipment automatically transferred and be driven to Breckenridge and Fort Collins.

United announced that it is making it easier for customers to travel to Breckenridge and Fort Collins, Colorado with convenient year-round ground transportation service connecting through its Denver hub. This is the first time Breckenridge has ever been served by an airline and will be Fort Collins’ first global network carrier service in 25 years.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is now 24.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAL Stock saw the intraday high of $54.3325 and lowest of $51.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.00, which means current price is +38.00% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.70M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 17501132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $50.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UAL shares from 47 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.61.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 27.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.10 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.36, while it was recorded at 52.88 for the last single week of trading, and 38.97 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.19 and a Gross Margin at -55.46. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.04.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now -26.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 568.64. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 523.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of -$95,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted -2.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $10,635 million, or 63.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,978,771, which is approximately 2.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 28,448,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $839.43 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -3.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 30,280,660 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 12,670,940 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 153,773,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,725,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,886,459 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,162,338 shares during the same period.