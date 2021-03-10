KeyCorp [KEY] gain 24.68% so far this year. What now?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a low on 03/09/21, posting a -3.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.46. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Key Acquires AQN Strategies.

AQN brings leading financial services analytics expertise to power Key’s data-driven strategies.

Ben Sabloff, founder of AQN, to lead Key’s Analytics organization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10798910 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KeyCorp stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $19.42 billion, with 968.24 million shares outstanding and 965.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 10798910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $19.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on KEY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.86.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.49. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.64. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $16,203 million, or 88.10% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,446,804, which is approximately -1.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,430,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.4 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 10.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,627,910 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 59,385,140 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 682,907,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,920,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,241,048 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,611,576 shares during the same period.