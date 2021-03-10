Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] moved up 22.64: Why It’s Important

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NTLA] traded at a high on 03/09/21, posting a 22.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.14. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Intellia Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

Expects to report initial data from Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001, a potentially curative single-course therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), in 2021.

On track to submit an IND or IND-equivalent in mid-2021 for NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2288899 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at 16.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.32%.

The market cap for NTLA stock reached $4.06 billion, with 61.29 million shares outstanding and 52.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, NTLA reached a trading volume of 2288899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $78.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on NTLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40.

How has NTLA stock performed recently?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79. With this latest performance, NTLA shares dropped by -17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 215.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 356.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.46, while it was recorded at 53.53 for the last single week of trading, and 36.22 for the last 200 days.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.51. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -231.46.

Return on Total Capital for NTLA is now -31.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.46. Additionally, NTLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] managed to generate an average of -$430,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Earnings analysis for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

There are presently around $2,883 million, or 82.60% of NTLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTLA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,191,670, which is approximately -1.868% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,131,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.06 million in NTLA stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $237.81 million in NTLA stock with ownership of nearly -15.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA] by around 10,539,536 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,124,920 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 46,206,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,871,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTLA stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,110,881 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 99,301 shares during the same period.