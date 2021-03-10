For Morgan Stanley [MS], Analyst sees a rise to $86. What next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] traded at a low on 03/09/21, posting a -0.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $80.85. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Conditional Tender Offer, Conditional Distribution Rate Increase And Special Shareholder Meeting.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) (the “Fund”) announced that its Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has taken the actions described below.

Conditional Tender Offer. The Board has authorized a conditional cash tender offer for up to 25% of the Fund’s outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the date the tender offer expires. The tender offer is conditioned on shareholder approval of a new investment advisory agreement with Eaton Vance Management (“EVM”), the Fund’s investment adviser, at the upcoming special meeting of shareholders discussed below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11288312 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morgan Stanley stands at 3.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

The market cap for MS stock reached $152.48 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.27M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 11288312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.02.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.31 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.25, while it was recorded at 81.20 for the last single week of trading, and 57.67 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.14. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.87.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 7.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.33%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $134,546 million, or 67.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 126,532,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.23 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.17 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 808 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 118,246,832 shares. Additionally, 598 investors decreased positions by around 140,406,178 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 1,405,493,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,664,146,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 290 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,474,918 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 32,633,473 shares during the same period.