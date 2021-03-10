For Bilibili Inc. [BILI], Analyst sees a rise to $156. What next?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] price plunged by -17.04 percent to reach at -$20.25. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Bilibili Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Bilibili Inc., Building 3, Guozheng Center, No. 485 Zhengli Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai 200433, People’s Republic of China.

A sum of 16066794 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.83M shares. Bilibili Inc. shares reached a high of $114.00 and dropped to a low of $97.41 until finishing in the latest session at $98.59.

The one-year BILI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.34. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $162.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $110 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 13.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.85. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -30.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.27, while it was recorded at 124.16 for the last single week of trading, and 66.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.08. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.06.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.06. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.00.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

BILI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 0.16%.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,849 million, or 53.80% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,791,771, which is approximately -8.379% of the company’s market cap and around 20.88% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $985.9 million in BILI stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $655.83 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly -7.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 34,139,001 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 20,871,467 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 85,458,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,469,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,500,460 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,305,621 shares during the same period.