For Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] traded at a low on 03/09/21, posting a -6.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.09. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Appointment of Tom M. Nealon to Board of Directors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy”) (NASDAQ: ASO) announced the appointment of Tom M. Nealon to its Board of Directors, effective. With the addition of Nealon, Academy’s Board comprises ten directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome a strategic leader of Tom’s caliber to our Board of Directors,” said Ken C. Hicks, Academy Chairman, President and CEO. “Given his robust background in retail, technology, eCommerce, marketing and customer service for beloved Texas-based brands, Tom brings us his unique knowledge of Academy’s core geographies and customer base, and he inherently understands the journey we are on to expand our substantial brand loyalty nationwide as we execute our growth strategy.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2237476 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at 11.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.74%.

The market cap for ASO stock reached $2.39 billion, with 95.09 million shares outstanding and 83.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 2237476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15.

How has ASO stock performed recently?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.21, while it was recorded at 25.49 for the last single week of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 41.90%.

Insider trade positions for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

There are presently around $2,067 million, or 91.60% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 61,587,301, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,143,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.78 million in ASO stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $47.18 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 82,395,672 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,395,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,395,672 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.