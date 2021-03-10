Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] Stock trading around $4.61 per share: What’s Next?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 179.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 101.31%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare Solutions for Major US Insurer.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced a 10 year, $90 million venture blending automation technologies, SaaS, and services through its PCH Global platform, which officially launched in September of last year. This effort will accelerate the digital transformation efforts for a major US health insurance company and is part of a broader relationship that included over $28 million in revenue in 2020.

This venture is the first of its kind for Exela in the healthcare industry, as it involves the large-scale deployment of Exela’s digital exchange platform, PCH Global, in the cloud and onsite to deliver healthcare solutions. The venture involves the end-to-end processing of complex health insurance claims and multi-channel correspondence between the insurance company and their provider and member networks. The solution also leverages an integrated data fabric used for discovering patterns, monitoring the health of platforms, collaboration, and reporting analytics to help drive actionable intelligence and the launch of new services for Exela’s customers.

Over the last 12 months, XELA stock rose by 450.58%. The average equity rating for XELA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $211.05 million, with 147.51 million shares outstanding and 25.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, XELA stock reached a trading volume of 455993726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

XELA Stock Performance Analysis:

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 101.31. With this latest performance, XELA shares gained by 53.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 336.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 450.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.04 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 1.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exela Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.59.

Return on Total Capital for XELA is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.56. Additionally, XELA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] managed to generate an average of -$22,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

XELA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exela Technologies Inc. posted -2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,714.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XELA.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 60.50% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,055,978, which is approximately -0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 804,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in XELA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.01 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly 396.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 1,054,679 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 270,590 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,980,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,305,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,553 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 132,055 shares during the same period.