EHang Holdings Limited [EH] Revenue clocked in at $27.90 million, up 118.62% YTD: What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] gained 31.07% or 10.94 points to close at $46.15 with a heavy trading volume of 6319919 shares. The company report on March 10, 2021 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XOM, EH and UAVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

It opened the trading session at $39.90, the shares rose to $48.00 and dropped to $37.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EH points out that the company has recorded 441.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -508.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, EH reached to a volume of 6319919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 13.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for EH stock

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, EH shares dropped by -39.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 441.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 350.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.97, while it was recorded at 38.92 for the last single week of trading, and 22.25 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.84 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.85.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -23.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$29,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.

An analysis of insider ownership at EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

There are presently around $14 million, or 5.10% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: AVIVA PLC with ownership of 108,205, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 83,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 million in EH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.53 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 381,030 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 10,709 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 350,564 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,509 shares during the same period.