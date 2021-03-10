Daiwa Securities lifts Li Auto Inc. [LI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] loss -5.03% on the last trading session, reaching $21.33 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. February 2021 Delivery Update.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that the Company delivered 2,300 Li ONEs in February 2021, representing a 755.0% year-over-year increase, which took cumulative Li ONE deliveries to 41,276.

“Our February deliveries were affected by seasonal factors related to the Chinese New Year holiday, as well as the localized COVID-19 outbreaks in northern China,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto. “With the continuous expansion of our direct sales and servicing network, and the effective control of the pandemic in China, we are confident of our growth momentum going forward.”.

Li Auto Inc. represents 836.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.18 billion with the latest information. LI stock price has been found in the range of $21.2001 to $23.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.87M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 15807052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $37.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.52. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -30.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.69 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.32, while it was recorded at 22.52 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.38. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.09. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

There are presently around $1,342 million, or 9.10% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 4,634,284, which is approximately -53.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 4,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.98 million in LI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $85.11 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 85.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 35,314,378 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 34,960,320 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,345,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,929,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,915,121 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 9,456,473 shares during the same period.