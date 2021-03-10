Cowen slashes price target on Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] – find out why.

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] jumped around 1.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.31 at the close of the session, up 20.58%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Romeo Power Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 30th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Lionel Selwood, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lauren Webb, Chief Financial Officer, of Romeo Power.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events Calendar page of Romeo Power’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.romeopower.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for twelve months following the call.

Romeo Power Inc. stock is now -49.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMO Stock saw the intraday high of $11.80 and lowest of $9.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.90, which means current price is +34.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 8934671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 206.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has RMO stock performed recently?

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.50. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -38.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.17, while it was recorded at 10.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]

There are presently around $110 million, or 9.20% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 1,097,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.29 million in RMO stocks shares; and ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $9.38 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 9,325,817 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 19,200,979 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,818,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,708,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,191,277 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 17,149,619 shares during the same period.