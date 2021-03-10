Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Revenue clocked in at $690.02 million, down -51.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.40%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CLOV, IRTC, NTNX and PEN.

The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.08 billion, with 103.50 million shares outstanding and 86.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.60M shares, CLOV stock reached a trading volume of 13821089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -36.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.15 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.76, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$4,408 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 78.10%.

There are presently around $133 million, or 13.60% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 2,147,623, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 1,915,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.08 million in CLOV stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $13.12 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 156.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 14,187,803 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 46,838,430 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 42,915,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,111,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,014,845 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 33,969,301 shares during the same period.