Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain 0.48% so far this year. What now?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] gained 3.61% or 0.51 points to close at $14.63 with a heavy trading volume of 18703988 shares. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) reported fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

On December 9, 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs completed the acquisition of substantially all the operations of ArcelorMittal USA LLC (“ArcelorMittal USA”), which has since been renamed to Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC. The results set forth in this release only consider the operating results of Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC for the period from December 9, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $14.24, the shares rose to $14.93 and dropped to $14.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLF points out that the company has recorded 124.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -456.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.67M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 18703988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $19.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.97, while it was recorded at 14.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $4,331 million, or 59.80% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,856,942, which is approximately 3.42% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,754,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $596.24 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $286.34 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 31.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 44,174,491 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 23,095,449 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 228,778,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,048,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,784,522 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,325,514 shares during the same period.