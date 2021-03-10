CAE Inc. [CAE] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $43

CAE Inc. [NYSE: CAE] loss -7.85% on the last trading session, reaching $28.18 price per share at the time. The company report on March 10, 2021 that CAE announces pricing of marketed public offering.

Price to the public of US$27.50 per sharefor gross proceeds of US$250 million, with 15% Over Allotment Option.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Use of proceeds to partly fund the previously announced acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ Military Training business.

CAE Inc. represents 282.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.70 billion with the latest information. CAE stock price has been found in the range of $28.08 to $29.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 332.27K shares, CAE reached a trading volume of 1041714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CAE Inc. [CAE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAE shares is $19.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CAE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for CAE Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CAE Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAE in the course of the last twelve months was 36.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CAE stock

CAE Inc. [CAE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, CAE shares gained by 12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for CAE Inc. [CAE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.23, while it was recorded at 29.64 for the last single week of trading, and 19.87 for the last 200 days.

CAE Inc. [CAE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CAE Inc. [CAE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.04 and a Gross Margin at +28.67. CAE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.59.

Return on Total Capital for CAE is now 9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CAE Inc. [CAE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.82. Additionally, CAE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CAE Inc. [CAE] managed to generate an average of $29,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.CAE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CAE Inc. [CAE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CAE Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAE Inc. go to 7.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CAE Inc. [CAE]

There are presently around $4,652 million, or 73.30% of CAE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAE stocks are: JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD with ownership of 22,317,843, which is approximately 34.062% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD., holding 15,871,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.25 million in CAE stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $265.01 million in CAE stock with ownership of nearly 114.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CAE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in CAE Inc. [NYSE:CAE] by around 30,930,654 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 16,280,974 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 117,854,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,065,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,366,362 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,412,590 shares during the same period.