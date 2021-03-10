AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] moved up 48.45: Why It’s Important

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 48.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.70%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that AnPac Bio Developed and Completed Evaluations of New Generation Cancer Detection Sensor with Improved Performance.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that it has developed and completed evaluations at the end of February 2021 for a new generation multi-cancer detection sensor named CDA Pro Sensor (CDAPS). CDAPS is a technology breakthrough with improved performance over the previous generation cancer detection sensor in a number of areas, including detection signal stability, sensor device yield, sensor cost, and detection sensitivity and specificity. In particular, sensor cost has been reduced by ~ 137% and both cancer detection sensitivity and specificity reached over 95% in a retrospective clinical sample test. The new generation sensor (i.e. CDAPS) is capable of measuring subtle changes in bio-physical properties in a blood sample, with improvements in its design, fabrication and packaging processes, and it is expected that CDAPS will enhance the competitiveness of the Company in cancer screening.

In the field of cancer screening, obtaining stable and sufficient (high signal-to-noise ratio) detection signal with high sensitivity and specificity during early stages of cancers has been a global challenge over years. Its development and progress has been relatively slow, despite years of heavy investment and efforts by leading scientists and research groups. One of the key factors inhibiting breakthroughs in cancer detection has been the lack of leading detection experts’ (with experience in novel sensor design and fabrication, detection parameters and signal collection and processing) involvement and contributions in the field in the past. Since its foundation in 2010, AnPac Bio has utilized its team’s knowledge and experience in detection technologies, including novel sensor design, fabrication and packaging, and small signal detection and analysis in the development of a bio-physics based, multi-cancer detection technology, and has accumulated data of over 200,000 samples (from commercial CDA-based tests and CDA-based tests for research purposes).

Over the last 12 months, ANPC stock dropped by -10.31%. The average equity rating for ANPC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.24 million, with 10.95 million shares outstanding and 1.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 660.98K shares, ANPC stock reached a trading volume of 43110372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.70. With this latest performance, ANPC shares gained by 44.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.46 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.85 and a Gross Margin at +44.24. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -931.86.

Additionally, ANPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 170.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] managed to generate an average of -$131,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.63% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 116,628, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.84% of the total institutional ownership; HBK SORCE ADVISORY LLC, holding 14,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $85000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 147,356 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 454 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,208 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.